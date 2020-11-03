Accumulate InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 1450: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on InterGlobe Aviation

We increase IndiGo’s FY21/FY22/FY23 revenue estimates by 17.6%/ 2.5%/ 1.2% and assign Accumulate rating given 1) resilient scale up of operations 2) improving load factors on the back of rising consumer confidence Since restart of operations in May, IndiGo has outperformed the industry in terms of % of capacity deployed thereby resulting in market share gains (Sept-57.5% vs Mar-48.9%). Buoyed by easing lockdown restrictions and rising consumer confidence, Indigo’s management remain confident of operating at 60% of LY capacity in 3Q21 while achieving an exit rate of 80% of domestic capacity in Dec20. With continued focus on 1) Exploring new networks and revenue model (Charter, Cargo etc) 2) Reducing unit costs by cutting down discretionary expenses/ employee bill 3) efficient utilization of fleet and 4) Monetizing owned aircrafts through SLB, fixed cash burn has reduced from Rs400mn/day in March to Rs250mn/day in Sept. IndiGo’s unit costs are set to further improve with redelivery of 117 less efficient A320ceos over the next 2 years while continuing to induct fuel-efficient A320neo family.

Outlook

We expect FY21 capacity to decline by 53.5% YoY while FY22/FY23 capacity is likely to be 88%/97% of FY20 capacity. IndiGo continues to remain better placed than its peers and is likely to emerge stronger from the current crisis given 1) strong balance sheet with Rs179bn cash & equivalents (Rs69bn in free cash) 2) industry leading cost structure and 3) strong management team. We value the stock at 8x FY23 adj. EV/EBITDAR and arrive at a target price of Rs1,450/-. We re-assign Accumulate Rating (earlier under review) and recommend buying it on dips.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.