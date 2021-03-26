English
Accumulate Intellect Design; target of Rs 700: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Intellect Design with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated March 25, 2021.

March 26, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Intellect Design


Intellect Design has achieved the Unicorn status in 7 years since it got demerged out of Polaris; generating ~10x returns. INDA has achieved its bn$ valuations at the Enterprise levels but it owns many business units in its fold that has potential to achieve bn$ valuations individually and thus we continue to remain optimistic on its prospects given: 1) expanding addressable opportunities in its key segment iGTB, 2) strong demand & traction for its cloud accelerator offerings, 3) improved adoption for micro-services led product with Composable approach, 4) widening canvas led by its AI powered Data platform that can extend beyond BFSI and 5) Network impact emanating from its strong referencability led by unmatched ratings, awards & recognitions.



Outlook


Thus, we maintain our positive view with an Accumulate rating on the stock and DCF based TP of Rs700 per share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Intellect Design #Recommendations
first published: Mar 26, 2021 12:09 pm

