Accumulate Intellect Design; target of Rs 700: Dolat Capital Market

Intellect Design has achieved the Unicorn status in 7 years since it got demerged out of Polaris; generating ~10x returns. INDA has achieved its bn$ valuations at the Enterprise levels but it owns many business units in its fold that has potential to achieve bn$ valuations individually and thus we continue to remain optimistic on its prospects given: 1) expanding addressable opportunities in its key segment iGTB, 2) strong demand & traction for its cloud accelerator offerings, 3) improved adoption for micro-services led product with Composable approach, 4) widening canvas led by its AI powered Data platform that can extend beyond BFSI and 5) Network impact emanating from its strong referencability led by unmatched ratings, awards & recognitions.



Outlook

Thus, we maintain our positive view with an Accumulate rating on the stock and DCF based TP of Rs700 per share.

