Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1630: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Infosys

Infy reported strong revenue growth of 5.5% QoQ CC (Ple: 4.5%, Cons: 4.4%), 3.8% QoQ USD (Ple: 3.2%, Cons: 3.2%). Management upgraded revenue guidance from 13-15% to 14-16% YoY CC, led by strong growth in Q1 and robust near term pipeline. We model 13.1% YoY USD growth for FY23 factoring potential cross-currency headwinds. Further, soft deal TCV at $1.691bn (-25% QoQ, -34% YoY) and pockets of weakness seen in Mortgage business and parts of Retail business also indicate demand is likely to moderate over next 2-3 quarters because of weakening global macro environment. Margins remain under pressure with further decline of 150bps QoQ to 20.1% in Q1FY23 led by 160bps impact from wage hikes, 30bps from higher sub-con costs, third party & other costs and 40bps impact from lower utilization due to aggressive fresher onboarding. INR depreciation led to 30bps positive impact on margins. Margins are expected to gradually improve from here on. We cut EBIT margin estimates by 60bps/26bps for FY23/24. Our EPS estimates decrease by 1% led by, slight cut in margin and revenue estimates.

Outlook

We continue to value Infy on TM of 25x on FY24 EPS to arrive at TP of Rs. 1630. Infy is currently trading at 27x/23x earnings of INR 57/65 for FY23/24E respectively with revenue CAGR of 11.2% and EPS CAGR of 11.4% over FY22-24E. Maintain ‘Accumulate’.

