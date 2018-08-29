App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Infibeam Avenues; target of Rs 256: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Infibeam Avenues with a target price of Rs 256 in its research report dated August 27, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Infibeam Avenues


Infibeam Avenues reported standalone revenues of INR 913.4mn (+5.7% QoQ, +26.6% YoY). The growth was led by both platform and payment business. The company has recorded significant increase in the number of active merchants on web service platform from around 400,000+ in Q4FY18 to 500,000+ in Q1FY19. CCAvenues registered a growth of 128% YoY in payment processing to INR 102.45bn. Total number of transactions processed volume stands at 27mn translating into ticket value of INR 3,795/transaction. Adjusting the exception items to the tune of INR 75mn, EBITDA for the qtr remained at INR 45.9mn (-78% QoQ, -69% YoY). Adjusted OPM for the qtr stands at ~5%, which was dropped by 1557bps YoY. The drop is largely attributable to management’s strong focus of improving the transaction size resulting into higher payment processing charges along with delay in recovering MDR charges for transactions below INR 2000 had impacted financial performance during the qtr. Adjusting exceptional item to the tune of INR 107mn (INR 32mn impairment on investments, INR 50mn stamp duty impairment, INR 25mn MDR related charges), adjusted PAT for the qtr remained in loss at INR 31.8mn against a profit of INR 58mn in Q4FY18 & INR 127.2mn in Q1FY18.


Outlook


Considering the factors above, we have valued Infibeam on an SOTP basis and we have come up at a target price of INR 256.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 04:54 pm

tags #Accumulate #Infibeam Avenues #KR Choksey #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.