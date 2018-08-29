Accumulate Infibeam Avenues; target of Rs 256: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Infibeam Avenues

Infibeam Avenues reported standalone revenues of INR 913.4mn (+5.7% QoQ, +26.6% YoY). The growth was led by both platform and payment business. The company has recorded significant increase in the number of active merchants on web service platform from around 400,000+ in Q4FY18 to 500,000+ in Q1FY19. CCAvenues registered a growth of 128% YoY in payment processing to INR 102.45bn. Total number of transactions processed volume stands at 27mn translating into ticket value of INR 3,795/transaction. Adjusting the exception items to the tune of INR 75mn, EBITDA for the qtr remained at INR 45.9mn (-78% QoQ, -69% YoY). Adjusted OPM for the qtr stands at ~5%, which was dropped by 1557bps YoY. The drop is largely attributable to management’s strong focus of improving the transaction size resulting into higher payment processing charges along with delay in recovering MDR charges for transactions below INR 2000 had impacted financial performance during the qtr. Adjusting exceptional item to the tune of INR 107mn (INR 32mn impairment on investments, INR 50mn stamp duty impairment, INR 25mn MDR related charges), adjusted PAT for the qtr remained in loss at INR 31.8mn against a profit of INR 58mn in Q4FY18 & INR 127.2mn in Q1FY18.

Outlook

Considering the factors above, we have valued Infibeam on an SOTP basis and we have come up at a target price of INR 256.

