Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 670: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on IndusInd Bank


IIB reported a healthy NII growth at 13% YoY despite muted loan growth at 2% YoY and NIM contraction. Operating profits were up 18%, and benefited from a strong sequential comeback in fee lines (ex-IB fees). Even including the NPAs under standstill, gross NPA ratio would have declined QoQ by 20 bps to 2.3% led by higher recoveries/write-offs and limited slippages. Provision reserves improved materially with PCR raised to 77% (67% in 1QFY21) and standard COVID related provisions almost doubled to Rs21bn or 1.1% of loans.


Outlook


We upgrade earnings estimates by 28/25% for FY21E/22E driven by better operational metrics for FY21/22E and moderation in credit costs for FY22E, revising our recommendation to ACCUMULATE from SELL with a TP of Rs670, valuing the bank at 1x Sep-22E P/ABV. We look for more clarity on extent of corporate stress before a stronger stance on the bank.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:57 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations

