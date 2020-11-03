Accumulate IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 670: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on IndusInd Bank

IIB reported a healthy NII growth at 13% YoY despite muted loan growth at 2% YoY and NIM contraction. Operating profits were up 18%, and benefited from a strong sequential comeback in fee lines (ex-IB fees). Even including the NPAs under standstill, gross NPA ratio would have declined QoQ by 20 bps to 2.3% led by higher recoveries/write-offs and limited slippages. Provision reserves improved materially with PCR raised to 77% (67% in 1QFY21) and standard COVID related provisions almost doubled to Rs21bn or 1.1% of loans.

Outlook

We upgrade earnings estimates by 28/25% for FY21E/22E driven by better operational metrics for FY21/22E and moderation in credit costs for FY22E, revising our recommendation to ACCUMULATE from SELL with a TP of Rs670, valuing the bank at 1x Sep-22E P/ABV. We look for more clarity on extent of corporate stress before a stronger stance on the bank.

