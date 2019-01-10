Accumulate IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1800: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on IndusInd Bank

Indusind bank reported a performance in line with our expectation. The operating performance remained strong with an advances growth of 35% YoY backed by a robust growth on corporate book. Mirroring the industry, the vehicle book growth paced slower at 28% YoY. Core fee income remained robust as well; and treasury too favorably contributed. On expected lines, credit costs on IL&FS holding company exposure dented profits, growing a mere 5% YoY.

Outlook

We have factored an advance growth of 25% from FY19-20E after a 30% growth in FY19 and PAT growth of CAGR of 40 % coupled with a steady ROA trend after the IL&FS loss.

