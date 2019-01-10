App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:31 PM IST

Accumulate IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1800: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated January 09, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on IndusInd Bank


Indusind bank reported a performance in line with our expectation. The operating performance remained strong with an advances growth of 35% YoY backed by a robust growth on corporate book. Mirroring the industry, the vehicle book growth paced slower at 28% YoY. Core fee income remained robust as well; and treasury too favorably contributed. On expected lines, credit costs on IL&FS holding company exposure dented profits, growing a mere 5% YoY.


Outlook


We have factored an advance growth of 25% from FY19-20E after a 30% growth in FY19 and PAT growth of CAGR of 40 % coupled with a steady ROA trend after the IL&FS loss.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 10, 2019 04:31 pm

