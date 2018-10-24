Accumulate IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1743: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank (IIB) delivered satisfactory performance across parameters. Net profit grew by 5% YoY and stood at Rs 920 cr as of Q2FY19. Loan book grew by 32% YoY and stood at Rs 1,63,144 cr.

Outlook

We have a ACCUMULATE rating with a price target of Rs 1,743 based on 3.3(x) its FY 20E ABV. That is an upside of 11%.

