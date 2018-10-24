Accumulate IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1743: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1743 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.
Arihant Capital 's research report on IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank (IIB) delivered satisfactory performance across parameters. Net profit grew by 5% YoY and stood at Rs 920 cr as of Q2FY19. Loan book grew by 32% YoY and stood at Rs 1,63,144 cr.
Outlook
We have a ACCUMULATE rating with a price target of Rs 1,743 based on 3.3(x) its FY 20E ABV. That is an upside of 11%.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.