Accumulate Indus Towers; target of Rs 268: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Indus Towers

Indus Tower first time reported the merged financials of Infratel-Indus. Indus’ Q3FY21 was operationally healthy lead by strong tower additions, tenancy growth and rental/tenant led by exit penalties. Energy spread was negative for 3rd consecutive quarter. Indus’ short-term prognosis remains positive led by potential tariff increase in the telecom sector and/or fund-raise by VIL. Stake sale (even partial) by Vodafone Plc (~28%) could lead to supply overhang. The medium-term risk for BHIN are wrt survivability of VIL and/or reduction in rental/tenant. Shutdown of VIL may significantly impact the business of Indus. Indus it may lead to ~40-45% reduction in tenancies in our view and a severe impact on profitability. VIL’s struggle with fund-raise and lack of tariff hikes increases this risk. Reduction in rentals/tenant on renewals as tenancies come out of lock-in in FY23 (similar to energy spread correction) is another key risk. We have factored a 5% reduction in rental/tenant in our TP.

Outlook

On merger of Infratel-Indus and as part of security package arrangement with Vodafone Plc, Indus declared a dividend of Rs 48bn (Rs 17.8/sh ~7.7% yield). Post the recent 25% run-up in 3M, we downgrade Indus a notch from BUY to Accumulate with TP of Rs 268 @ 15x Dec-22E EPS (Rs 285 earlier @ 15x Sep-22E EPS). Decline in our TP is to factor the end of exit revenues from Q4FY23.

