MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Indus Towers; target of Rs 268: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Indus Towers with a target price of Rs 268 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

Broker Research
February 03, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Indus Towers


Indus Tower first time reported the merged financials of Infratel-Indus. Indus’ Q3FY21 was operationally healthy lead by strong tower additions, tenancy growth and rental/tenant led by exit penalties. Energy spread was negative for 3rd consecutive quarter. Indus’ short-term prognosis remains positive led by potential tariff increase in the telecom sector and/or fund-raise by VIL. Stake sale (even partial) by Vodafone Plc (~28%) could lead to supply overhang. The medium-term risk for BHIN are wrt survivability of VIL and/or reduction in rental/tenant. Shutdown of VIL may significantly impact the business of Indus. Indus it may lead to ~40-45% reduction in tenancies in our view and a severe impact on profitability. VIL’s struggle with fund-raise and lack of tariff hikes increases this risk. Reduction in rentals/tenant on renewals as tenancies come out of lock-in in FY23 (similar to energy spread correction) is another key risk. We have factored a 5% reduction in rental/tenant in our TP.


Outlook


On merger of Infratel-Indus and as part of security package arrangement with Vodafone Plc, Indus declared a dividend of Rs 48bn (Rs 17.8/sh ~7.7% yield). Post the recent 25% run-up in 3M, we downgrade Indus a notch from BUY to Accumulate with TP of Rs 268 @ 15x Dec-22E EPS (Rs 285 earlier @ 15x Sep-22E EPS). Decline in our TP is to factor the end of exit revenues from Q4FY23.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Indus Towers #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:46 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Union Budget impact: Will the pattern of the CBSE Board Exams change from 2023?

Future Wise | Union Budget impact: Will the pattern of the CBSE Board Exams change from 2023?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.