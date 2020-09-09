Accumulate Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 437: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Indraprastha Gas

Growing environmental concerns and imminent threats to the ecosystem have compelled the world to identify opportunities for developing clean energy. IGL recognizes the need to capitalize on shifting preferences for cleaner sources of energy and aspires to responsibly deliver natural gas to transport, domestic, commercial and industrial customer base. Equipped with the resources to fulfill the rising demand of natural gas, IGL plan to further strengthen their infrastructure and expand its network to promote clean energy and harness a sustainable future.

Outlook

After completion of the 10th round of bidding by PNGRB, 70% of country’s population and 50% of its total area have been covered under CGD network.

