172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-indraprastha-gas-target-of-rs-437-dolat-capital-5813901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 437: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 437 in its research report dated September 08, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Indraprastha Gas


Growing environmental concerns and imminent threats to the ecosystem have compelled the world to identify opportunities for developing clean energy. IGL recognizes the need to capitalize on shifting preferences for cleaner sources of energy and aspires to responsibly deliver natural gas to transport, domestic, commercial and industrial customer base. Equipped with the resources to fulfill the rising demand of natural gas, IGL plan to further strengthen their infrastructure and expand its network to promote clean energy and harness a sustainable future.


Outlook


After completion of the 10th round of bidding by PNGRB, 70% of country’s population and 50% of its total area have been covered under CGD network.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 11:01 am

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.