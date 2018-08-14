App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 327: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 327 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Indraprastha Gas


IGL volume growth was marginally ahead of our estimates at 5.55 MMSMD as compared to our estimate of 5.53 MMSCMD. Realizations were stable on a sequential basis and the price hike taken for the CNG segment in last week of May 2018 will start reflecting in margins from Q2FY19. Spreads were on expected lines. Considering the outlook on gas prices and currency, we feel that gas prices should not rise further. Spreads are likely to expand.


Outlook


We value it on DCF and have accounted for increase in risk free rate and market risk premium. Due to the sharp upward movement in the stock price in the last 1 month, we recommend Accumulate with a target price of ` 327.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 14, 2018 04:57 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Eicher Motors #Recommendations

