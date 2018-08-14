Accumulate Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 327: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Indraprastha Gas

IGL volume growth was marginally ahead of our estimates at 5.55 MMSMD as compared to our estimate of 5.53 MMSCMD. Realizations were stable on a sequential basis and the price hike taken for the CNG segment in last week of May 2018 will start reflecting in margins from Q2FY19. Spreads were on expected lines. Considering the outlook on gas prices and currency, we feel that gas prices should not rise further. Spreads are likely to expand.

Outlook

We value it on DCF and have accounted for increase in risk free rate and market risk premium. Due to the sharp upward movement in the stock price in the last 1 month, we recommend Accumulate with a target price of ` 327.

