172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-indian-bank-target-of-rs-74-dolat-capital-market-6003451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Indian Bank; target of Rs 74: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Indian Bank with a target price of Rs 74 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Indian Bank


Indian Bank reported NII growth of 32% YoY on a merged basis, in line with estimates. PPoP growth at 40% YoY was better than estimated due to higher fee income and elevated treasury gains. Decline in gross NPAs by ~100 bps to 9.9% was led by high write-offs of ~Rs29bn and muted slippages at 40 bps (annualized). Including NPA standstill, gross NPA and slippages would stand at 10.2% and 1.5% for the quarter. Loan growth was flattish sequentially, and up 3% YoY for the amalgamated entity. Collection efficiency improved across segments in Sep and stood at ~86% for SME book, and ~95% for other segments including retail and corporate. This however included past loan overdue. Indian Bank stands out for its better capital position amongst PSBs with CET 1 at 10.6% and healthy capital usage (RWA/total assets at 50%). Even as the bank gradually raised its PCR to 72%, we build in elevated credit costs of ~310/180 bps over FY22E/23E. Limited standard loan cover at 0.3% and modest operating metrics (PPoP/assets at 1.8%) would eventually limit RoAs.


Outlook


We retain our ACCUMULATE recommendation, valuing the bank at 0.4x Sep-22E P/ABV, implying a TP of Rs74 against a RoA of 0.5%/0.7% for FY22E/23E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Indian Bank #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.