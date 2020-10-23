Accumulate Indian Bank; target of Rs 74: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Indian Bank

Indian Bank reported NII growth of 32% YoY on a merged basis, in line with estimates. PPoP growth at 40% YoY was better than estimated due to higher fee income and elevated treasury gains. Decline in gross NPAs by ~100 bps to 9.9% was led by high write-offs of ~Rs29bn and muted slippages at 40 bps (annualized). Including NPA standstill, gross NPA and slippages would stand at 10.2% and 1.5% for the quarter. Loan growth was flattish sequentially, and up 3% YoY for the amalgamated entity. Collection efficiency improved across segments in Sep and stood at ~86% for SME book, and ~95% for other segments including retail and corporate. This however included past loan overdue. Indian Bank stands out for its better capital position amongst PSBs with CET 1 at 10.6% and healthy capital usage (RWA/total assets at 50%). Even as the bank gradually raised its PCR to 72%, we build in elevated credit costs of ~310/180 bps over FY22E/23E. Limited standard loan cover at 0.3% and modest operating metrics (PPoP/assets at 1.8%) would eventually limit RoAs.

Outlook

We retain our ACCUMULATE recommendation, valuing the bank at 0.4x Sep-22E P/ABV, implying a TP of Rs74 against a RoA of 0.5%/0.7% for FY22E/23E.

