    Accumulate IDFC First Bank; target of Rs 59: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended Accumulate rating on IDFC First Bank with a target price of Rs 59 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on IDFC First Bank


    IDFC First Bank has reported good performance during Q4FY22 with strong profit growth of 168% YoY/22% QoQ to INR 343 cr was higher than our estimate of INR 300 cr driven by strong operating profit growth and lower provisioning. The early bucket collection efficiency has surpassed pre-covid level at 99.6% in urban and 99.7% in rural retail segment. At bank level, asset quality improved with GNPA/NNPA decreased by 26bps/21bps QoQ at 3.7%/1.5% respectively. Retail GNPA reduced from 2.9% to 2.6% QoQ and NNPA reduced from 1.3% to 1.1% QoQ. Management has guided to reduce its retail GNPA/NNPA at 2% and 1% respectively. NIM improved from 5.9% to 6.3% QoQ, due to improved share of retail loans and reduction in cost of funds. The Bank has not utilised the covid provision during the quarter and carries provisions of INR 165 crore as of Q4FY22. Business momentum of the bank was healthy with funded assets growth of 13% YoY/8% QoQ.


    Outlook


    We revise our rating on the stock to Buy from Accumulate with a revised target price of INR 59, based on 1.6x P/ABV to its FY24E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #IDFC First Bank #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2022 11:04 am
