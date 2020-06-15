Accumulate Idea Research; target of Rs 236: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Idea Research

Moldtek Packaging (MTEP) Q4 revenues grew 5.6% both YoY and QoQ to Rs 1,065m. EBITDA stood at Rs 191m, up 0.8% YoY but lower 1.0% QoQ. However PAT de-grew 9.4% QoQ to Rs 80m (v/s loss of 19m in Q4FY19) due to the RAK write off. Adjusted PBT grew 1.9% QoQ but down7.0% YoY mainly due to higher depreciation. EBITDAM contracted 80bps YoY to 17.9%. EBITDA/kg was Rs 31. This would have been one of the best quarters for the company if not for COVID. Q4 Paint volumes stood at 3,600 tons up 31% YoY due to additional volumes from Vizag & Mysuru (3200 tons). Lubes de-grew 6.3% YoY to 1,550 tons. Food & FMCG (F&F) volumes de-grew 17.1% YoY to 1000 tons due to lower dispatches. FY20 revenues/EBITDA/PAT grew 11%/11.8%/58.4% & volumes by 13.4%. EBITDA/kg slipped by 1.9% to Rs 32. Lubes and F&F account for nearly equal share of revenues (~24% each).

Outlook

The stock is trading at 27.4x FY21E and 14.2x FY22E EE. Near term headwinds will see the company slip in to the red (in Q1) for the first time in 17 years, recovery expected from H2. Maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 236 (18x FY22E).







