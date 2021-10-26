MARKET NEWS

Accumulate ICICI Bank; target of Rs 955: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 955 in its research report dated October 26, 2021.

October 26, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST
 
 
KR Choksey's research report on ICICI Bank


Net interest income (NII) increased by 25% YoY to INR 11,690 Cr in Q2FY22 from INR 9,366 Cr in Q2FY21. The net interest margin was 4.0% in Q2FY22 vs 3.57% in Q2FY21. Fee income grew by 21% YoY to INR 3,811 Cr in Q2FY22 from INR 3,139 Cr in Q2FY21. Provisions (excluding provision for tax) declined by 9% YoY to INR 2,713 Cr in Q2FY22 from INR 2,995 Cr in Q2FY21. The profit after tax grew by 30% YoY to INR 5,511 Cr in Q2FY22 compared to INR 4,251 Cr in Q2FY21. Total deposits increased by 17% YoY and 6% sequentially to INR 977,449 Cr as on September 30, 2021. Growth in the advances was 17% YoY at INR 7,64,937 Cr as on 30th September,2021. GNPA/NNPA for Q2FY22 stood at 4.82%/0.99%, respectively vs. 5.15%/ 1.16% in Q1FY22.



Outlook


We are rolling forward our target multiple for the standalone banking business to FY24E, applying a P/ABV multiple of 2.5x to the FY24E ABV of INR 314.8 per share, implying a SOTP valuation of INR 955 per share (previously INR 787 per share). It has a potential upside of 12.8% at the CMP of INR 847 per share. As a result, we retain our "ACCUMULATE" rating on ICICI Bank's shares.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 26, 2021 02:14 pm

