you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate ICICI Bank; target of Rs 425: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Dolat Capital's research report on ICICI Bank


The bank reported a robust 77% QoQ growth in profits aided by an expansion in NIMs, an improved C/I (on robust other incomes), and improved asset quality; notwithstanding a higher provision cover (up 690 bps). Lower additions and stronger recoveries improved asset quality and the watchlist.


Outlook


With a tailing credit costs and favourable NIMs, we expect PAT CAGR of 55 % over FY19-21 and RoA to expand 40 bps to 1.1%


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 4, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #ICICI Bank #Recommendations

