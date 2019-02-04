Accumulate ICICI Bank; target of Rs 425: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on ICICI Bank

The bank reported a robust 77% QoQ growth in profits aided by an expansion in NIMs, an improved C/I (on robust other incomes), and improved asset quality; notwithstanding a higher provision cover (up 690 bps). Lower additions and stronger recoveries improved asset quality and the watchlist.

Outlook

With a tailing credit costs and favourable NIMs, we expect PAT CAGR of 55 % over FY19-21 and RoA to expand 40 bps to 1.1%

