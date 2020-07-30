App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate ICICI Bank; target of Rs 425: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated July 27, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI Bank maintains a stable performance amid all the chaos of advance provisioning by major banks, well beyond RBI mandated 5% provisioning for Covid-19. NII increased by 19.9% YoY/4.0% QoQ to Rs 9,280 Cr, PPOP increased by 71.4% YoY/45.8% QoQ to Rs 10,776 Cr and Net Profit increased to Rs 2,599 Cr, up by 3 6.2% YoY /112.8% QoQ. Other income increased on account of stake sale of Rs 3,036 Cr in the insurance subsidiaries. The bank has taken precautionary Covid-19 provisions of Rs 5,550 Cr during Q1FY21 (total corona provisioning Rs 8,275 Cr). It remained 17.5% under moratorium down from 30% at March end.



Outlook


ICICI Bank is currently trading at a 1.9x P/Adj. BV FY22E. We assign a P/adj. BV multiple of 1.7x on FY22E adj. BV of INR 185 for standalone bank and use a SOTP approach to value its subsidiaries, arriving at a Target Price of INR 425 with an Accumulate rating.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #ICICI Bank #Recommendations

