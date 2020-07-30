Accumulate ICICI Bank; target of Rs 425: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank maintains a stable performance amid all the chaos of advance provisioning by major banks, well beyond RBI mandated 5% provisioning for Covid-19. NII increased by 19.9% YoY/4.0% QoQ to Rs 9,280 Cr, PPOP increased by 71.4% YoY/45.8% QoQ to Rs 10,776 Cr and Net Profit increased to Rs 2,599 Cr, up by 3 6.2% YoY /112.8% QoQ. Other income increased on account of stake sale of Rs 3,036 Cr in the insurance subsidiaries. The bank has taken precautionary Covid-19 provisions of Rs 5,550 Cr during Q1FY21 (total corona provisioning Rs 8,275 Cr). It remained 17.5% under moratorium down from 30% at March end.

Outlook

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a 1.9x P/Adj. BV FY22E. We assign a P/adj. BV multiple of 1.7x on FY22E adj. BV of INR 185 for standalone bank and use a SOTP approach to value its subsidiaries, arriving at a Target Price of INR 425 with an Accumulate rating.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.