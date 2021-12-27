MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Markets League Dec'21 Edition - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Home First Finance Co; target of Rs 938: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Home First Finance Co with a target price of Rs 938 in its research report dated December 24, 2021.

Broker Research
December 27, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's research report on Home First Finance Co


Incorporated in 2010, Home First Finance Company (HFFC) is a technology driven small ticket housing loan provider which focuses on niche customer segment and had recorded strong AUM growth of 45% CAGR over FY18-21. HFFC was founded by Jaithirth Rao, PS Jayakumar and Manoj Viswanathan. It has an AUM of INR 4,617 cr as on Q2FY22 with ~92% portfolio share in home loans. On customer segment wise, it has high share of salaried customer (~74% of AUM) with strong presence in top markets like Gujarat and Maharashtra (~57% share in AUM). HFFC has tech led business model with focused branch operations and centralized underwriting process. We expect, HFFC to achieve AUM growth of ~29% CAGR over FY21-24E, driven by high tech usage which ensures optimization of operating cost, stable asset quality, normalizing credit cost and high capital ratios.


Outlook


We initiate coverage on HFFC with Accumulate rating and target price of INR 938, based on 4.3x FY24E ABV. We believe HFFC is well positioned to capture the strong growth in the growing and underpenetrated housing market.

For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Home First Finance Co #Recommendations
first published: Dec 27, 2021 05:55 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.