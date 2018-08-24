Accumulate Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 300: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc's (HZ) intent to ramp up its mined-metal capacity to 1.5MT in the medium term through expansion of SK and Zawar mines and taking several initiatives to curtail cost of production, is expected to improve its operating leverage. In the near term, FY19E metal production will be higher than FY18 as production improves in subsequent quarters led by ramp-up of underground mines (1.2MT run-rate will likely be hit by 4QFY19).

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at 6.5x/5.8x FY19E/FY20E EV/EBITDA, which in our view is fairly valued and offers limited upside. Hence, recommend Accumulate (earlier BUY)

