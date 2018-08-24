App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 300: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated August 23, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Hindustan Zinc


Hindustan Zinc's (HZ) intent to ramp up its mined-metal capacity to 1.5MT in the medium term through expansion of SK and Zawar mines and taking several initiatives to curtail cost of production, is expected to improve its operating leverage. In the near term, FY19E metal production will be higher than FY18 as production improves in subsequent quarters led by ramp-up of underground mines (1.2MT run-rate will likely be hit by 4QFY19).


Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at 6.5x/5.8x FY19E/FY20E EV/EBITDA, which in our view is fairly valued and offers limited upside. Hence, recommend Accumulate (earlier BUY)


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 24, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Accumulate #Hindustan Zinc #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

