MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2834: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2834 in its research report dated October 21, 2021.

Broker Research
October 21, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Hindustan Unilever


HUL reported revenue growth of 11.7% YoY (+7% QoQ) at INR 130,460 Mn driven by double digit growth in Home Care and Beauty & Personal care segment. Gross Margins declined by 140 bps YoY impacting from higher input cost. EBITDA stood at INR 32,260 Mn (+10.3% YoY), with EBIDTA Margin at 24.7% (-30bps YoY), the contraction in margin was mainly due to higher input cost which was partially offset by cost saving measures and operational efficiency. PAT for the quarter was at INR 21,850 Mn (+10.7% YoY), with NPM at 16.7% (-20bps YoY). The company has declared an interim dividend of INR 15 per share for FY22.



Outlook


We assign a P/E multiple of 54.5x (earlier 62x) to the FY24E EPS of INR 52 (earlier FY23E EPS of INR 44.5) to arrive at a target price of INR 2,834 per share, an upside of 14.3%. We maintain our positive outlook on HUL and assign ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating to the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #Hindustan Unilever #KR Choksey #Recommendations
first published: Oct 21, 2021 02:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.