    Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2798: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2798 in its research report dated December 08, 2022.

    December 09, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever


    HUL has announced twin acquisition of OZiva & Wellbeing Nutrition which are present in the premium segment of Health & Wellness with presence in Vitamin, Minerals and Supplements space with potential market size of Rs300bn over the next 5 years. This movie is in line with HUL’s attempt to increase presence in Wellness segment post acquisition of Horlicks. We believe HUL will use its vast distribution network, technology & expertise of Unilever and its strong presence in MT/E-comm to grow the business further. HUL is currently present at the mass end in supplement and wellness space through Horlicks (GSK acquisition), these acquisitions will help grow presence in the premium segment (8x realization in OZiva vs base variant of Horlicks). Although these businesses won’t turn the needle for company with size & scale of HUL, However, the move shows HUL’s intent to grow into emerging growth segments in Health, Wellness and Nutrition.



    Outlook


    We estimate 16.6% PAT CAGR over FY22-25 and arrive at DCF based target price of Rs2798 (unchanged). Maintain Accumulate.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Dec 9, 2022 02:49 pm