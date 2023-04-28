Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2785: Prabhudas Lilladher

accumulate

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever

We cut our FY24/25 EPS by 6.9%/5.0% factoring in 1) focus on volume led growth 2) delayed recovery in gross margins and 3) increase in A&P spends (390bps cut from FY20 levels). Competitive intensity has increased in the space given moderation in RM basket. HUL continues to guide for QoQ GM/EBITDAM improvement with stabilizing inflation, narrowing cost price gap and calibrated price cuts to restore price-value equation. Rural markets continue to lag urban, however pace of sequential volume improvement in bodes well for upcoming quarters. 4Q23 saw mid-single volume growth led by double digit volume growth in Home Care, Skin Cleansing and Coffee.

Outlook

We expect GM/EBITDAM improvement of 510/160bps over FY23-25 given stabilizing RM basket & premiumisation trends. We estimate 13.0% Sales and 17.9% PAT CAGR over FY22-25 and assign a DCF based target price of Rs2785 (Rs2800 earlier). Pick up in volume growth remains a key near term trigger. The stock trades at 44.3xFY25 EPS. Retain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Hindustan Unilever - 27 -04 - 2023 - prabhu