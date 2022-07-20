Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2699: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUL has guided for QoQ margin pressure in 2Q23 as high priced inventory, input cost inflation and inadequate price increases will pose near term challenge on margins. 1Q23 displayed mid-single volumes led by high single digit volume growth in Fabric wash. However, we remain constructive on the longer term structural story given 1) market share gains in 75% of portfolio 2) strong innovation pipeline 3) scale up in emerging categories (Green Tea, Fabric Conditioner, Liquid Detergents, Liquid Dishwash, Hair conditioner) 4) distribution gains from strategies like WIMI and SHIKHAR and 5) faster growth in premium portfolio (2x than company growth).



Outlook

We expect 13.5% Sales and 18.9% PAT CAGR over FY22-24 and assign a DCF based target price of Rs 2699 (NA earlier). We change FY23/24 EPS by -3.1%/2.7% factoring in calibrated price hikes, cost synergies and higher ad spends. We assign Accumulate rating to the stock (From Under Review), however post 22% run up in stock price in last few weeks, we expect incremental returns to come at a more moderate pace.

More Info

At 18:30 hrs Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 2,566.00, down Rs 0.00, or 0.00 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,574.65 and an intraday low of Rs 2,527.20.

It was trading with volumes of 0 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 139,944 shares, a decrease of -100.00 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.52 percent or Rs 13.40 at Rs 2,566.00.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,859.10 and 52-week low Rs 1,901.80 on 21 September, 2021 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.25 percent below its 52-week high and 34.92 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 602,905.12 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Hindustan Unilever - 200722 - prabhu