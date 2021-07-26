MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Hindustan Unilever target of Rs 2535: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2535 in its research report dated July 22, 2021.

Broker Research
July 26, 2021 / 09:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever


We are cutting FY22/23 EPS by 4.2%/3.2% and downgrading the stock to Accumulate. Despite the near term challenges, we remain positive on the structural story given that 1) More than 80% of business is gaining penetration 2) HFD segment is likely to emerge as a key driver of growth with launch of Rs2/5 pack of Horlicks and Boost and benefits of expansion in distribution and integration post 3Q22 4) Rebound in Discretionary Portfolio with easing of restrictions and improvement in mobility 4) Strong growth in Ecom channel which already accounts for 10% of revenue and 5) gains from strategies like WIMI and SHIKHAR driving distribution led gains. Although HUL used to guide for calibrated margin expansion, however inflation in laundry, skin cleansing and Tea inputs and focus on driving volumes is likely to curtail margin expansion to levels lower than earlier expectations.


Outlook


We expect 11.5% Sales and 14% PAT CAGR over FY21-23 and assign a DCF based target price of Rs 2535 (Rs 2562 earlier). We downgrade the stock to Accumulate (Buy earlier) with near term underperformance.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #Hindustan Unilever #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:19 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.