Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2136: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2136 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever


We are increasing FY21 and FY22 EPS estimates by 3.7% and 4.6% following better than expected margin expansion and 5% volume growth in a highly challenging operating environment. HUL is cautious on near term volume growth even as it continues to invest behind long term strategic levers led by expected uptick in Rural demand (favorable rainfall, higher crop prices due to food inflation and benefit of DBT), structural urban drivers like categories of future (body-wash, hand wash, naturals, premium Home Care, color cosmetics etc.) and strong innovation pipeline in new generation products. We believe sustained investments in Distribution, logistics, Digital analytics and brand and product innovations will keep ahead of the entire HPC pack in our listed universe.


Outlook


We estimate 13.9% Adj. PAT CAGR over FY20-22 (14.9% including GSK Merger) and value the stock at 46xFY22 pro-forma EPS (including GSK acquisition) to arrive at a target price of Rs2136 (earlier Rs2057 based on 46xFY22 EPS). We believe Unilever's intent to acquire GSK's holding in HUL post-merger can re-rate the stock. Retain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

