Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1877: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUL’s volume performance in Q3 (+10%) was better than our estimate, while the operational performance was a beat. Volume growth was led by: (1) improvement in rural growth (1.3x urban) and (2) increase in sales reach. This was the fifth consecutive quarter HUL has reported a double digit volume growth and margin expansion. We expect the volume growth to taper down to a high single digit in the medium term, due to an unfavorable base. However, even a 6%+ volume growth is a positive, given the size of the company. In addition, the GM and EBITDA margin increases on an unfavorable base (highest Q3 EBITDAM in 10 years+), indicate that margins have not reached a peak yet, and the company is likely to continue to gain from operating efficiencies. In the next few quarters, we believe HUL would benefit from GST benefits and expected rise in rural expenditure by the government (farm loan waver, etc).

Outlook

Further, lower crude oil prices and cost saving initiatives should support margins. We value HUL at 50x FY21E, and raise our TP of `1,877. Maintain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.