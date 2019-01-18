App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1877: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 1877 in its research report dated January 17, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Hindustan Unilever


HUL’s volume performance in Q3 (+10%) was better than our estimate, while the operational performance was a beat. Volume growth was led by: (1) improvement in rural growth (1.3x urban) and (2) increase in sales reach. This was the fifth consecutive quarter HUL has reported a double digit volume growth and margin expansion. We expect the volume growth to taper down to a high single digit in the medium term, due to an unfavorable base. However, even a 6%+ volume growth is a positive, given the size of the company. In addition, the GM and EBITDA margin increases on an unfavorable base (highest Q3 EBITDAM in 10 years+), indicate that margins have not reached a peak yet, and the company is likely to continue to gain from operating efficiencies. In the next few quarters, we believe HUL would benefit from GST benefits and expected rise in rural expenditure by the government (farm loan waver, etc).


Outlook


Further, lower crude oil prices and cost saving initiatives should support margins. We value HUL at 50x FY21E, and raise our TP of `1,877. Maintain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.