Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1848: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUL’s volume performance was in line with our estimate (+10%) while the operational performance was a beat. Volume growth was led by – (1) improvement in rural growth (1.2-1.25x urban) (2) and increase in sales reach. We believe that the performance was encouraging as in the fourth consecutive quarter the company has delivered double digit volume growth and margin expansion. We expect that the volume growth would reduce to single digit due to unfavorable base; 6%+ volume growth over a medium-term can be taken sanguinely considering the size of the company. GM and EBITDA margin expansion on an unfavorable base (highest Q2 EBITDAM in 10 years+) indicates that the margins have not peaked yet and the company would continue to gain from its operating efficiencies.

Outlook

Going ahead, we believe HUL would benefit from favorable monsoon this season, GST benefits and rural expenditure by government. However, crude price surge is the key headwind. Continue to value HUL at 55x to arrive at TP of `1,848 (` 1,844 earlier). Maintain Accumulate.

