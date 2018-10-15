App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1848: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 1848 in its research report dated October 12, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Hindustan Unilever


HUL’s volume performance was in line with our estimate (+10%) while the operational performance was a beat. Volume growth was led by – (1) improvement in rural growth (1.2-1.25x urban) (2) and increase in sales reach. We believe that the performance was encouraging as in the fourth consecutive quarter the company has delivered double digit volume growth and margin expansion. We expect that the volume growth would reduce to single digit due to unfavorable base; 6%+ volume growth over a medium-term can be taken sanguinely considering the size of the company. GM and EBITDA margin expansion on an unfavorable base (highest Q2 EBITDAM in 10 years+) indicates that the margins have not peaked yet and the company would continue to gain from its operating efficiencies.


Outlook


Going ahead, we believe HUL would benefit from favorable monsoon this season, GST benefits and rural expenditure by government. However, crude price surge is the key headwind. Continue to value HUL at 55x to arrive at TP of `1,848 (` 1,844 earlier). Maintain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 03:53 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.