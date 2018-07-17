Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1844: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUL reported strong Q1FY19 volume and operational performance abetted by – (1) favorable rural base (2) normalisation of trade channels (3) revamp of rural growth and (4) increase in sales reach. We believe that the performance was encouraging as the company has consistently in the third quarter delivered double digit volume growth and margin expansion. We expect that the volume growth would remain high in the coming quarters considering revival in the rural markets - 6%+ volume growth over a medium-term can be taken sanguinely considering the size of the company. GM and EBITDA margin expansion at an unfavorable base (highest Q1 GM in 10 years+) indicates that the margins have not peaked yet and the company would continue to gain from its operating efficiencies.

Outlook

Going ahead, we believe HUL would benefit from the favorable base, favorable monsoon this season, GST benefits and benefits of seventh pay commission. Value HUL at 55x to arrive at TP of `1,844. Maintain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.