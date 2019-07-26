App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1816: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 1816 in its research report dated July 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever


We upgrade HUVR from HOLD to Accumulate given that HUVR should emerge as one of the biggest gainers from Govt's social push aimed at bottom end of pyramid and increase in rural purchasing power on improved monsoons and food inflation. Although 2Q outlook remains uncertain, We remain structurally positive on HUVR led by 1) expansion in categories of future by launching liquid detergent in Sunlight 2) increased thrust on naturals with launch of Lux botanicals and Pears Naturale, two variants in Sunsilk and FAL Ayurveda facewash and facial kits 3) sustained Premiumisation in Home Care 4) synergy gains from acquisition of Glaxo Consumer healthcare and 5) sustained gains (70bps in 1QFy20) from cost efficiencies in supply chain, data analytics and inventory management.


Outlook


We estimate FY21 pro-forma EPS including GSK acquisition of Rs38.3 and value the stock at 46xJune21 arriving at target price of Rs1816. We strongly advise Accumulating HUL in uncertain markets.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:17 pm

tags #Accumulate #Hindustan Unilever #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.