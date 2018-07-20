App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 05:05 PM IST

Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1800: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) posted its Q1FY19 results which were above our estimates on YoY basis. Net revenue for Q1FY19 stood at INR 94.8 Bn (+11.2 YoY), as against our estimate of INR 92.8 Bn. A revival in consumer sentiments and pick-up in consumer demand, especially in rural India has resulted in volume momentum during the quarter. The top line was mainly driven by Foods & Refreshments segment, which reported revenue of INR 17.8 Bn (+8% YoY). EBIDTA stood at INR 22.5 Bn (+20.6% YoY), with OPM at 23.7% (+185 bps YoY). Reduction in purchase of trade goods by 20% on YoY basis has resulted in higher EBITDA and OPM during the quarter. PAT for Q1FY19 stood at INR 15.3 Bn (+19.2% YoY), with NPM of 16.1% (+107 bps YoY). An increase in other income by 19.5% YoY has resulted in higher PAT and NPM during the quarter.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 1,640 HUL is trading at P/E of 54.5x for FY20E. We assign P/E multiple of 59.8x and revising the target price to INR 1,800 with “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock representing an upside of 9.8%.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2018 05:05 pm

#Buy #Hindustan Unilever #KR Choksey #Recommendations

