Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1761: KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended accumulate rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 1761 in its research report dated June 04, 2018.

KRChoksey's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) posted its Q4FY18 results which were marginally below our estimates on YoY basis. Net revenue for Q4FY18 reported at INR 90.9 Bn (+2.4% YoY), for FY18 net revenue stood at INR 346.1 Bn (+4.2% YoY). The Home Care segment reported revenue of INR 31 Bn (+3.3% YoY), Refreshments reported revenue of INR 14.1 Bn (+8.4% YoY). The domestic consumer growth on a comparable basis was 16% and volume growth was around 11%.

Outlook

Whereas we would see improvement in its EBIDTA and PAT margins by 80-100 bps and by 50-70 bps respectively, due to its ongoing strategy of controlling cost. At CMP of INR 1,562 HUL is trading at P/E of 52x for FY20E. We assign P/E multiple of 58.5x and revising the target price to INR 1,761 with “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock representing an upside of 12.7%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Accumulate #Hindustan Unilever #KRChoksey #Recommendations

