you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 343: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 343 in its research report dated May 27, 2019.

KR Choksey's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


Revenues came in at INR 679.3 bn, up 11.7% YoY and declining QoQ by 5.8% with crude throughput of 4.6 MMT (4.56 MMT in Q3FY19, 4.63 MMT in Q4FY19). Gross margins improved considerably to 13.7% (+211 bps YoY, +838bps QoQ) on the back of inventory gains of INR 34.1 bn as against losses of INR 50.3 bn in Q3FY19. GRM for the quarter came at 4.51/bbl v/s $7.07/bbl in Q4FY18 due to higher crude prices and weak product cracks. Employee expenses declined to some extent both on a YoY (-6.5%) and QoQ (-6.6%) basis, while other expenses increased by 62.7% QoQ (+2% YoY), although it was negated to some extent by forex gains of INR 2.48 bn as v/s forex losses of INR 840 mn in Q4FY18 due to rupee appreciation leading to EBITDA at INR 51.6 bn (+76.8% YoY). OPM stood at 7.6% (+280 bps YoY, +627 bps QoQ). Finance cost increased by 27.2% QoQ (+5.4% YoY) which was negated by higher other income at INR 5.23 bn (+52.5% YoY, +32.7% QoQ) leading to PAT at INR 29.7 bn with NPM of 4.4% (+150 bps YoY, +403 bps QoQ). The board has declared a final dividend of INR 9.40/share on a FV of INR 10.


Outlook


We expect revenues to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over FY19-21E and EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over FY19-21E. At a CMP of INR 303, HPCL is trading at 6.0/5.3x of FY20/21E EV/EBITDA. We maintain our EV/EBITDA-based target price of INR 343. (potential upside – 13.2%). We maintain BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Accumulate #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #KR Choksey #Recommendations

