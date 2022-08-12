English
    Accumulate Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 580: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hindalco Industries with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries


    Hindalco (HNDL) reported Q1FY23 EBITDA above our estimates by 19% at Rs38.9bn, down 12% QoQ. The beat was led by lower than expected costs in AL operations and strong by-product realisations in Copper (CU) business. Novelis extended its strong performance with margins touching record high levels of US$583/t in Q1FY23. Underpinned by strong demand across the segments and tight supplies, company upgraded its sustainable margins guidance by 5% to US$525/t in the midst of worries regarding inflation and recession. High margins and quantum release of working capital due to fall in AL prices would deliver sound cash flow generation in Novelis in FY23. While, India operation’s earnings would be under pressure in near term due to fall in LME and high energy costs. It is expected to recover in Q3Y22 and onwards on back of restoration of coal supplies by Coal India and stable LME.



    Outlook


    Led by strong outlook on Novelis and bottomed-out earnings in India operations, we maintain Accumulate rating on stock with revised TP of Rs580 (earlier Rs545), EV/EBITDA of 6x FY24e .

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

