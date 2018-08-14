Accumulate Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 285: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries

Hindalco (HNDL) reported strong set of Q1FY19 earnings with lower costs and steep increase in By-product prices driving the beat in Aluminium (AL) and Copper (Cu) business respectively. AL operations would face headwinds in Q2FY19e due to steep correction in LME and escalation in fuel costs. However, we believe that prices would rebound strongly in H2 on the back of announced production cuts in China, uncertainty related to sanctions on Rusal and rising global cost curve. Cu operations would see strong growth in earnings due to commissioning of 200ktpa continuous cast (CC) rods (having incremental EBITDA of US$200/t over Cu cathodes), increase in physical premiums (due to closure of Vedanta’s smelter) and higher margins in DAP and other by-products.

Outlook

Backed by strong business model and attractive valuations, we maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs285, EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY20E.

