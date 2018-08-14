App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 285: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hindalco Industries with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries


Hindalco (HNDL) reported strong set of Q1FY19 earnings with lower costs and steep increase in By-product prices driving the beat in Aluminium (AL) and Copper (Cu) business respectively. AL operations would face headwinds in Q2FY19e due to steep correction in LME and escalation in fuel costs. However, we believe that prices would rebound strongly in H2 on the back of announced production cuts in China, uncertainty related to sanctions on Rusal and rising global cost curve. Cu operations would see strong growth in earnings due to commissioning of 200ktpa continuous cast (CC) rods (having incremental EBITDA of US$200/t over Cu cathodes), increase in physical premiums (due to closure of Vedanta’s smelter) and higher margins in DAP and other by-products.


Outlook


Backed by strong business model and attractive valuations, we maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs285, EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY20E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 14, 2018 03:52 pm

