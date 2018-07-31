App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 260: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hindalco Industries with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries


Novelis, Hindalco's (HNDL) wholly owned subsidiary, signed a definitive agreement to USA based Aleris corp, a producer of aluminium rolled and extruded products for total consideration of US$2.58bn. Aleris has effective finished rolling capacity of 0.8mtpa with facilities in USA, Europe and China. It has diversified sector base catering to Automotive, Building and construction, Aerospace, Distribution and other specialty sectors. Transaction is valued at 7.2x FY20e EBITDA of USD360mn (with EBITDA/t of USD450 v/s Novelis's USD400). Deal looks reasonably priced with long-term advantage of diversified product mix and achievable synergies of USD150mn with 50% of which is achievable in first three years. However, the Balance sheet would again get loaded with excess leverage (net debt of USD8.3bn in FY20e) pushing Net Debt/EBITDA by ~30% to 3.2x in FY20e. We believe that concerns related to ballooning of debt are more than factored given the steep fall in price in the last one week.


Outlook


However, the return in stock would be more back-ended as market would wait for operational performance of acquired entity. We maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs260, EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY20e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:10 pm

