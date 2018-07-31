Accumulate Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 260: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries

Novelis, Hindalco's (HNDL) wholly owned subsidiary, signed a definitive agreement to USA based Aleris corp, a producer of aluminium rolled and extruded products for total consideration of US$2.58bn. Aleris has effective finished rolling capacity of 0.8mtpa with facilities in USA, Europe and China. It has diversified sector base catering to Automotive, Building and construction, Aerospace, Distribution and other specialty sectors. Transaction is valued at 7.2x FY20e EBITDA of USD360mn (with EBITDA/t of USD450 v/s Novelis's USD400). Deal looks reasonably priced with long-term advantage of diversified product mix and achievable synergies of USD150mn with 50% of which is achievable in first three years. However, the Balance sheet would again get loaded with excess leverage (net debt of USD8.3bn in FY20e) pushing Net Debt/EBITDA by ~30% to 3.2x in FY20e. We believe that concerns related to ballooning of debt are more than factored given the steep fall in price in the last one week.

Outlook

However, the return in stock would be more back-ended as market would wait for operational performance of acquired entity. We maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs260, EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY20e.

