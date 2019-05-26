Accumulate Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 224 Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries

Hindalco’s (HNDL) Q4FY19 earnings were below our estimates. Aluminium (AL) operations earnings missed our expectation on the back of higher than expected costs leading to a fall of 17.5% YoY (↓19% QoQ) in EBITDA against our estimated fall of 12.5% YoY (↓13.7% QoQ). However, management has guided a 3% QoQ lower AL CoP in Q1 along with improvement in coal availability and softening of imported coal prices. Copper (Cu) operations disappointed due to weaker than expected premiums and low volumes due to plant shut down. We expect improved margins in Cu operations with the ramp-up of high margin CC rods capacity.

Outlook

Backed by strong business model and attractive valuations, we maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs224 (earlier Rs245), EV/EBITDA of 5.3x FY21E (earlier 6x FY20E).

