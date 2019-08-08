Accumulate Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 220: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries

Novelis delivered another strong quarter with 11% growth in Adj. EBITDA, led by 4%/7% growth in volumes/unitary margins. North American operations drove the entire growth with its share rising by 1000bps YoY to 46% of Novelis's total EBITDA. Street's worries on peaked-out margins eased as margins inched up to new record level of US$448/t on the back of increase in premiums in Can/Specialty products offsetting the rationalization of spreads on scrap. Outlook for Auto sheets (20% of total shipments) remained strong in North America on the back of continuous increase in share of aluminum component. The capacity constraint pushed Novelis to transfer material from Europe to address capacity constraint and strong demand in North America. While, demand remained weak in Europe and Asia due to trade war and poor sentiments. Demand for beverage cans (80% of total shipments) remained strong demand across the geographies leading to higher prices and margins. In specialty product segment, company undertook price hikes in North America due to imposition of duty on Chinese products.

Outlook

However, impending acquisition of Aleris would keep the stock under pressure due to increase in debt and cyclical portfolio. Hence, we maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs220, EV/EBITDA of 5.7x FY21E.

