App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 220: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hindalco Industriese with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated August 06, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries


Novelis delivered another strong quarter with 11% growth in Adj. EBITDA, led by 4%/7% growth in volumes/unitary margins. North American operations drove the entire growth with its share rising by 1000bps YoY to 46% of Novelis's total EBITDA. Street's worries on peaked-out margins eased as margins inched up to new record level of US$448/t on the back of increase in premiums in Can/Specialty products offsetting the rationalization of spreads on scrap. Outlook for Auto sheets (20% of total shipments) remained strong in North America on the back of continuous increase in share of aluminum component. The capacity constraint pushed Novelis to transfer material from Europe to address capacity constraint and strong demand in North America. While, demand remained weak in Europe and Asia due to trade war and poor sentiments. Demand for beverage cans (80% of total shipments) remained strong demand across the geographies leading to higher prices and margins. In specialty product segment, company undertook price hikes in North America due to imposition of duty on Chinese products.


Outlook


However, impending acquisition of Aleris would keep the stock under pressure due to increase in debt and cyclical portfolio. Hence, we maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs220, EV/EBITDA of 5.7x FY21E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 03:06 pm

tags #Buy #Hindalco Industriese #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.