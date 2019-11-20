App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 215: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hindalco Industries with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated November 11, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries


Hindalco (HNDL) reported standalone EBITDA below our estimates by 5% due to lower than expected realisations in AL operations, partly offset by lower costs in Copper (CU) business. Management tapered down its earlier guidance of 3-5% sequential fall in costs in H2 to 1-2% due to severe shortage of domestic coal (due to heavy flooding and local issues at Coal India’s mines). Volumes in Copper (Cu) operations would improve by 10% sequentially in H2 as H1 was impacted by maintenance shutdown at smelter-III and heavy floods. However, lower Tc/RC margins and weaker by-product realisations would keep earnings under pressure. Novelis delivered strong quarter with record margins (with EBITDA/t at US$448) and healthy volume growth of 3%.


Outlook


However, headwinds on margins are clearly visible due to accentuating competition and contracting scrap spreads. Incrementally, impending acquisition of Aleris would deteriorate earnings and B/S quality due to its cyclical portfolio, peaked-out margins and high debt. Hence, we maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs215, EV/EBITDA of 5.7x FY21E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 20, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #Buy #Hindalco Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

