Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3824: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp's (HMCL) Q1FY19 operating margins stood at 15.6%, lower 70bps YoY and 40bps QoQ, marginally missing our expectations of 15.8%. This was on account of commodity cost pressures which impacted the company's gross margins for the quarter by 230bps YoY. Revenue growth for the quarter was 10.5% YoY to Rs88.1bn (PLe: Rs91.3bn), on the back of volume growth of 13.6% YoY while realisations were lower 2.7% YoY. EBITDA rose ~6% YoY to Rs13.8bn (PLe: Rs14.4bn). With lower than expected non-operating income and higher tax rate, Q1FY19 net profit for the company was flat YoY at Rs9.1bn (PLe: Rs10.1bn).

Outlook

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs3,824 based on 18x Mar'20 EPS. At the current price, the stock is trading at 16.3x FY19E and 14.6x FY20E EPS.

