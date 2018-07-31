App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3824: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3824 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp


Hero MotoCorp's (HMCL) Q1FY19 operating margins stood at 15.6%, lower 70bps YoY and 40bps QoQ, marginally missing our expectations of 15.8%. This was on account of commodity cost pressures which impacted the company's gross margins for the quarter by 230bps YoY. Revenue growth for the quarter was 10.5% YoY to Rs88.1bn (PLe: Rs91.3bn), on the back of volume growth of 13.6% YoY while realisations were lower 2.7% YoY. EBITDA rose ~6% YoY to Rs13.8bn (PLe: Rs14.4bn). With lower than expected non-operating income and higher tax rate, Q1FY19 net profit for the company was flat YoY at Rs9.1bn (PLe: Rs10.1bn).


Outlook


We maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs3,824 based on 18x Mar'20 EPS. At the current price, the stock is trading at 16.3x FY19E and 14.6x FY20E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

