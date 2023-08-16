English
    Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3535: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3535 in its research report dated August 12, 2023.

    August 16, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp

    We increase our estimates by c2% for FY24/FY25 each as we factor in beat on margins and higher other income. Hero Motocorp (HMCL) expanded its EBITDA margin by c70bps QoQ, largely led by lower other expenses (-200bp), while gross margins contracted QoQ (-140bp). HMCL is seeing indication of strong demand in the rural market and is aiming to grow ahead of the industry on back of aggressive model launch cycle across categories and gain market share. Vida (EV 2W) has already reached 36 cities and HMCL plans to increase the count to 100 by CY23, and launch new product FY25 onwards. HD X440 has received good bookings and HMCL will aggressively increase its reach. We expect margins to improve in the near term from operating leverage, premiumisation, cost controls and stable commodity costs (we build in c220bps increase over FY23-25E). Key monitorable would be 1) performance of new launches, 2) uptick in EV volumes, 3) competition in core segments and 4) recovery in rural markets.

    Outlook

    Maintain ‘Accumulate’ at TP of Rs 3,535 (at 16x on Mar-25E standalone EPS, Rs 83 for Fincorp and Rs 78 for Ather).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

