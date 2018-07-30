App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3488: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3488 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Hero Motocorp


HMCL Q1FY19 revenue was on expected lines, however, increase in raw material cost weighed on gross profitability. HMCL managed other expenses well, hence, operating profitability decline was lesser as compared to gross profitability. Decline in other income further impacted net profitability. With increased competitive intensity and slow ramp up of the scooter segment, we believe that HMCL realizations will remain under pressure.


Outlook


We feel that double digit volume growth looks achievable but will come at a cost of flat realizations and subdued margin profile. 2W industry will witness low valuations and HMCL will be no aberration. Due to the steep correction in the stock price, we retain our Accumulate rating with a target price of ` 3,488.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

