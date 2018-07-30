Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3488: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Hero Motocorp

HMCL Q1FY19 revenue was on expected lines, however, increase in raw material cost weighed on gross profitability. HMCL managed other expenses well, hence, operating profitability decline was lesser as compared to gross profitability. Decline in other income further impacted net profitability. With increased competitive intensity and slow ramp up of the scooter segment, we believe that HMCL realizations will remain under pressure.

Outlook

We feel that double digit volume growth looks achievable but will come at a cost of flat realizations and subdued margin profile. 2W industry will witness low valuations and HMCL will be no aberration. Due to the steep correction in the stock price, we retain our Accumulate rating with a target price of ` 3,488.

