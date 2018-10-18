Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3385: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp's (HMCL) Q2FY19 operating margins stood at 15.2%, lower 220bps YoY and 40bps QoQ (marginally missing PLe of 15.4%), owing to gross margin decline of 110bps YoY, staff cost as a % of sales rising 20bps YoY as well as other expenses as a % of sales increasing 100bps YoY. Revenue growth for the quarter stood at 8.6% YoY to Rs90.9bn (PLe: Rs89.8bn), on the back of volume growth of 5.4% YoY and realisations inching up 1.6% YoY. EBITDA grew ~6% YoY to Rs13.8bn (in-line with PLe). Significantly higher non-operating income at Rs2.2bn, up 90% YoY, (interest on tax deposits received during the quarter), helped boost Q2FY19 net profit for the company to Rs9.8bn, lower 3.4% YoY (PLe: Rs9.2bn).

Outlook

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs3,385 based on 17x Mar'20 EPS. At the current price, the stock is trading at 16.2x FY19E and 14.5x FY20E EPS.

