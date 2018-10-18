App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 02:23 PM IST

Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3385: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3385 in its research report dated October 16, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp


Hero MotoCorp's (HMCL) Q2FY19 operating margins stood at 15.2%, lower 220bps YoY and 40bps QoQ (marginally missing PLe of 15.4%), owing to gross margin decline of 110bps YoY, staff cost as a % of sales rising 20bps YoY as well as other expenses as a % of sales increasing 100bps YoY. Revenue growth for the quarter stood at 8.6% YoY to Rs90.9bn (PLe: Rs89.8bn), on the back of volume growth of 5.4% YoY and realisations inching up 1.6% YoY. EBITDA grew ~6% YoY to Rs13.8bn (in-line with PLe). Significantly higher non-operating income at Rs2.2bn, up 90% YoY, (interest on tax deposits received during the quarter), helped boost Q2FY19 net profit for the company to Rs9.8bn, lower 3.4% YoY (PLe: Rs9.2bn).


Outlook


We maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs3,385 based on 17x Mar'20 EPS. At the current price, the stock is trading at 16.2x FY19E and 14.5x FY20E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 02:23 pm

