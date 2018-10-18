App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3296: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3296 in its research report dated October 17, 2018.

Arihant Capital's research report on Hero Motocorp


Hero Motocorp Ltd. revenue increased by 9% to Rs 9091 cr from Rs 8362 cr in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter, company has registered sales of 21.34 lakh units, increase of 5.5% on YoY basis.EBITDA margin decreased by 40bps qoq to 15.2%. which was impacted by commodity costs, although offset to a large extent by pricing and continuing cost management. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,379 cr down 5% YoY. PAT was down by 3% to Rs.976 cr on YoY basis.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at Rs 2895, at a P/E of 14.0x of our estimated FY20E EPS of Rs 206 per share. We assign a price target of Rs 3296 at 16x FY20 EPS, and have “Accumulate” rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:25 pm

tags #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations

