Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3296: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Hero Motocorp

Hero Motocorp Ltd. revenue increased by 9% to Rs 9091 cr from Rs 8362 cr in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter, company has registered sales of 21.34 lakh units, increase of 5.5% on YoY basis.EBITDA margin decreased by 40bps qoq to 15.2%. which was impacted by commodity costs, although offset to a large extent by pricing and continuing cost management. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,379 cr down 5% YoY. PAT was down by 3% to Rs.976 cr on YoY basis.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at Rs 2895, at a P/E of 14.0x of our estimated FY20E EPS of Rs 206 per share. We assign a price target of Rs 3296 at 16x FY20 EPS, and have “Accumulate” rating on the stock.

