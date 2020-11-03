Accumulate Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3288: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) 2QFY21 numbers were broadly in line estimates. EBITDA increased by 17% YoY to Rs.12.8bn with margin at 13.7% (-81bps YoY). Increase in RM prices was offset by cost control measures and better operating leverage. The management sounded positive on domestic sales outlook with demand back to pre Covid level, expecting momentum to continue into the festive season. Festive sales have started off well for the company and retail sales reached 96% of last year during the Navratri period (accounts for 1/3rd of festive demand). Rural demand continues to be strong while Semi and urban demand is catching up well.

Outlook

We continue to remain positive on the stock and see increased visibility for HMCL to deliver reasonable earnings growth (20% CAGR over FY21-23E) led by market share gain and margin expansion We recommend Accumulate, with target price Rs. 3,288 (17x FY23E EPS).

