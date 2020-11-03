172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-hero-motocorp-target-of-rs-3288-dolat-capital-market-6052551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3288: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 3288 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) 2QFY21 numbers were broadly in line estimates. EBITDA increased by 17% YoY to Rs.12.8bn with margin at 13.7% (-81bps YoY). Increase in RM prices was offset by cost control measures and better operating leverage. The management sounded positive on domestic sales outlook with demand back to pre Covid level, expecting momentum to continue into the festive season. Festive sales have started off well for the company and retail sales reached 96% of last year during the Navratri period (accounts for 1/3rd of festive demand). Rural demand continues to be strong while Semi and urban demand is catching up well.


Outlook


We continue to remain positive on the stock and see increased visibility for HMCL to deliver reasonable earnings growth (20% CAGR over FY21-23E) led by market share gain and margin expansion We recommend Accumulate, with target price Rs. 3,288 (17x FY23E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:58 pm

#Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations

