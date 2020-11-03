172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-hero-motocorp-target-of-rs-3282-prabhudas-lilladher-6060061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3282: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3282 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp


HMCL’s Q2FY21 missed our estimates on EBITDA/PAT by ~9% each. This was partly led by higher staff cost at Rs5.1bn (PLe Rs4.7bn) due to production linked increase in contract labour costs, which will normalise from 3Q. For 2HFY21, the management indicated sustenance of demand momentum post festive led by continued growth in rural as well as pickup in urban/semi-urban demand. With increased focus on cost control measures such as LEAP 2 (target savings of 100bp v/s LEAP 1 saving of ~50bp) in addition to recovering volumes, HMCL is better placed among other mass market 2Ws OEMs. We cut FY21/22/23 EPS by 2.5-7.5% to factor in for higher RM.


Outlook


We maintain ‘Accumulate’ with a price target of Rs3,282 (earlier Rs3,438) based on 17x (Sep’22 EPS, unchanged) and Rs168 value for Hero FinCorp at 20% Holdco.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:32 pm

tags #Accumulate #Hero Motocorp #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

