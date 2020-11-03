Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3282: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp

HMCL’s Q2FY21 missed our estimates on EBITDA/PAT by ~9% each. This was partly led by higher staff cost at Rs5.1bn (PLe Rs4.7bn) due to production linked increase in contract labour costs, which will normalise from 3Q. For 2HFY21, the management indicated sustenance of demand momentum post festive led by continued growth in rural as well as pickup in urban/semi-urban demand. With increased focus on cost control measures such as LEAP 2 (target savings of 100bp v/s LEAP 1 saving of ~50bp) in addition to recovering volumes, HMCL is better placed among other mass market 2Ws OEMs. We cut FY21/22/23 EPS by 2.5-7.5% to factor in for higher RM.

Outlook

We maintain ‘Accumulate’ with a price target of Rs3,282 (earlier Rs3,438) based on 17x (Sep’22 EPS, unchanged) and Rs168 value for Hero FinCorp at 20% Holdco.

