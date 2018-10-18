App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3217: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 3217 in its research report dated October 17, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Hero MotoCorp


HMC’s 1QFY19 revenue stood at Rs90.9bn, 8.6% higher compared with 2QFY18. During the quarter under review, HMC sold 2.13mn two wheelers, 5.5% higher YoY. EBITDA de-grew by 5% YoY (was 3% ahead of estimate), impacted by increase in raw material cost, expiry of Haridwar plant benefits and negative operating leverage. HMC reported PAT of Rs9,763mn, 3.4% decline over 2QFY19.


Outlook


We have marginally revised our estimates lower. We retain ACCUMULATE with revised price target of Rs3,217 (earlier Rs3,473).Weak demand, commodity price increase and adverse forex movement are key risk to our target price.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 01:26 pm

tags #Accumulate #Hero Motocorp #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

