Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3193: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 3193 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) 1QFY21 numbers were broadly in line with our estimates. The management sounded optimistic on domestic sales outlook with demand in July back to 95% of pre Covid level, expect momentum to be continue as trends are more structural rather than pent up demand. HMCL remains our preferred play in autos on domestic demand revival led by increasing preference towards personal mobility due to safety needs and pick up in rural volume. Strong product portfolio in entry and executive segments with more than 60% shares, deep rural/semi-rural network reach (rural contributes to 50% volume), and strong supply chain management are key positives.


Outlook


Given its high return ratios (ROCE of about 20%), consistent market leadership, and healthy dividend yield (about 4%), we continue to remain positive on the stock. We recommend Accumulate, with target price Rs. 3,193 (18x FY23E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations

