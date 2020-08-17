Accumulate Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3193: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) 1QFY21 numbers were broadly in line with our estimates. The management sounded optimistic on domestic sales outlook with demand in July back to 95% of pre Covid level, expect momentum to be continue as trends are more structural rather than pent up demand. HMCL remains our preferred play in autos on domestic demand revival led by increasing preference towards personal mobility due to safety needs and pick up in rural volume. Strong product portfolio in entry and executive segments with more than 60% shares, deep rural/semi-rural network reach (rural contributes to 50% volume), and strong supply chain management are key positives.

Outlook

Given its high return ratios (ROCE of about 20%), consistent market leadership, and healthy dividend yield (about 4%), we continue to remain positive on the stock. We recommend Accumulate, with target price Rs. 3,193 (18x FY23E EPS).

