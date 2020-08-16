172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-hero-motocorp-target-of-rs-3044-prabhudas-lilladher-5709081.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:09 AM IST

Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3044: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3044 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp


HMCL’s Q1FY21 performance was mixed with realizations beat at Rs52.7k/unit (PLe Rs48k/unit) offset by lower gross margins at 29.5% (PLe 32%). The management indicated sustenance of current demand momentum led by rural as well as shift towards personal mobility. With increased focus on cost control measures such as LEAP 2 (target savings of 100bp v/s LEAP 1 saving of ~50bp) in addition to recovering volumes, HMCL is better placed among other mass market 2Ws OEMs. We raise FY21/22/23 EPS by 3-6% to factor in cost benefits and price increase.



Outlook


We maintain ‘Accumulate’ with a price target of Rs3,044 (earlier Rs2,855) based on 15x (unchanged) roll forwarded to Sep’22 EPS and Rs168 value for Hero FiinCorp at 20% Holdco.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:09 am

