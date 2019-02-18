App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 2947: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 2947 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp


Hero MotoCorp's (HMCL) Q3FY19 operating performance missed estimates, with EBITDA margins at 14% (vs PLe of 14.6%) down 179bps YoY/ 112bps QoQ. The margins miss was account of unfavorable product mix (down-trading from 125cc MCs to 110cc MCs, realizations down 1% YoY) and adverse commodity cost pressures. Resulting in PAT of Rs7.6bn down 5% YoY/ 20% QoQ.


Outlook


We maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs2,947 based on 16x Sep'20 EPS. At the current price, the stock is trading at 14.6x FY20E and 13.8x FY21E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

