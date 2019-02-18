Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 2947: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp's (HMCL) Q3FY19 operating performance missed estimates, with EBITDA margins at 14% (vs PLe of 14.6%) down 179bps YoY/ 112bps QoQ. The margins miss was account of unfavorable product mix (down-trading from 125cc MCs to 110cc MCs, realizations down 1% YoY) and adverse commodity cost pressures. Resulting in PAT of Rs7.6bn down 5% YoY/ 20% QoQ.

Outlook

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs2,947 based on 16x Sep'20 EPS. At the current price, the stock is trading at 14.6x FY20E and 13.8x FY21E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.