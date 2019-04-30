App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 2784: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 2784 in its research report dated April 30, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp


While Hero MotoCorp's (HMCL) Q4FY19 revenue was slightly ahead of our estimates at Rs78.9bn (PLe: Rs75.5bn), its operating performance was broadly in-line, with EBITDA margins at 13.6% (v/s PLe of 13.7%), down 240bps YoY/ 40bps QoQ. With the overhang of the insurance cost rise as well as the liquidity crunch still persistent in the market, consumer sentiment continues to be weak. Despite the festive season / wedding season in the north (Apr onwards), rural demand has not shown any recovery. Further, in spite of huge inventory correction undertaken by the company over Q4FY19, HMCL's current inventory stands higher at 45-60 days and the management expects further correction in Q1FY20. Management expects the industry to grow at mid-single digits over the current fiscal with H2FY20 growing ~10% YoY on the back of BS VI related pre-buy, festive season, monsoon-led rural recovery and favorable base (while HMCL is expected to grow in-line/slightly outperform the industry). However, given the increase in cost on account of the BS6 emission norms coming in April 2020 and already poor demand environment, we feel that FY21 will be a very challenging year for the industry in terms of volumes as well as profitability (difficult to pass on full cost increase). We, thus, factor in volume growth of 5% / 2% for FY20/21E respectively. Over the longer run, for incremental market share gains and improved profitability, success of new launches in the premium (200cc) motorcycle and scooter (125cc) segments would be key for the company.


Outlook


We maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs2,784 based on 16x Mar'21 EPS. At the current price, the stock is trading at 14.7x FY20E and 14.5x FY21E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 30, 2019 04:42 pm

tags #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

