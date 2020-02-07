Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 2769: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp's Q3FY20 performance were better, with EBITDA margins at 14.8% (+80bp YoY/ +30bp QoQ, PLe: 14.8%) led by gross margin expansion due to RM, cost control benefits and higher spare sales. Management hinted for better H2FY21 on the back of improved rural sentiments should aid sales (>50% of HMCL sales). Unlike general perception, HMCL's inventory has also come down to ~6 weeks as of 3QFY20 and ~5 weeks by Jan-20. HMCL also managed to pass complete BS6 cost increase in launches it has done so-far. We believe, margin accretion led by inventory correction (~20-30bp) to get reverse in the coming quarters. Also, RM headwinds led by increase in precious metal prices (~4-5% of RM basket) will be partially offset by continued cost control benefits. We therefore factor in stable margins at -13.5% for FY21/22E respectively.

Outlook

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs 2,769 (earlier Rs 2,740) based on 14x Dec'22 EPS (~20% discount to 10 year LPA). We cut FY21/22 EPS by 3% each to factor in mix impact.

